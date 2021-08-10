Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead

Beirut: Two separate brawls over scarce fuel in northern Lebanon have left three people dead, state media and security sources said, as shortages spark a wave of confrontations at gas stations.

Lebanon, grappling with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century, has been gripped by a fuel crisis since the start of summer. Nearly 80 percent of the country’s population now live in poverty, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week -- a proportion far higher than last year’s figure of 50 percent or so.

Fuel importers, who blame the fuel crisis on a delay by the dollar-starved central bank in opening credit lines to fund imports, have severely rationed supply, even after the government agreed to raised petrol and diesel prices by more than a third in June.