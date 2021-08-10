Belarusian opposition leader vows to fight on

Vilnius: Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday vowed to fight on, speaking at a rally one year after a disputed election in which she ran against President Alexander Lukashenko.

"We cast our votes for freedom" on August 9 last year, she told the rally of roughly 200 people in central Vilnius which was also attended by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. "Over the past year we have learnt the lesson that if we stop, our children’s generation will pay even more dearly to obtain this freedom," she said.

"We will not stop. We will fight on so that thousands of people can return home from prison. We will fight on to free ourselves from the fear that has gripped our country." Tikhanovskaya decided to run in last year’s election after the candidacy of her blogger husband was blocked and he was arrested.

She ran a popular campaign and claimed victory in the election but fled to Lithuania in the days after, fearing for her safety after a violent crackdown by the authorities against mass protests.