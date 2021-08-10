 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
AFP
August 10, 2021

Top aide to NY governor Cuomo resigns

World

AFP
August 10, 2021

New York: A top aide to New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Monday, US media reported, as the net closed further around a once-influential politician now facing the possibility of criminal charges over claims he sexually harassed 11 former and current state employees. Melissa DeRosa had served as secretary to the embattled governor since 2017 and had long been described by New York media as one of his closest confidants.

