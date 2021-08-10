Catholic priest murdered in France

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: A Rwandan refugee suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of Nantes last year murdered a Catholic priest in western France on Monday, the interior minister and a source close to the investigation said.
"All my support for the Catholics of our country after the dramatic murder of a priest in the Vendee region," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter, saying he was heading to the scene. A source close to the investigation, who asked not to be named, said a man had earlier gone to police in the town of Mortagne-sur-Sevre and declared he had killed a priest.