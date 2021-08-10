BD arrests Likee star for dance video at mosque

Dhaka: Bangladesh police have arrested a social media star for shooting a dance video with a woman at a mosque, officials said on Monday. The clip triggered online anger in the Muslim-majority nation, police said, and 20-year-old Yasin was arrested at his home in Daudkandi, some 60 kilometres from Dhaka. Police said they are also hunting the woman in the video. He was seen in the video dancing with a woman on the stairs of the Daudkandi Model Mosque, one of 50 Muslim places of worship built recently by the government.