Accountability top priority: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that transparent and impartial self-accountability of officers and personnel is the top priority of the department to ensure prompt departmental and legal action against police employees involved in irresponsible performance of duties, trespassing from authority or breaching of law; he said this while presiding over a meeting on issues related to internal accountability at the Central Police Office here on Monday.

IG further said that if an FIR is registered against any police officer or official in any region or district of the province, the Internal Accountability Branch should conduct its own inquiry. He further said that the Regional and District Monitoring Units should ensure close monitoring of the cases registered against the police officials while Additional IG Investigation would continue to take regular reports on the monitoring of these cases and the action to be taken. He further said that the purpose of internal accountability is to make the force disciplined so that it can better serve the people and perform its duties and further improve the overall performance of the police.