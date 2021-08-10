Woman commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A woman committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in Barki. Victim Shamim Bibi was frustrated due to her domestic issues. On the day of the incident, she had a dispute with his family and swallowed poisonous pills. Her condition deteriorated. She was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead.
ARRESTED: Quid-e-Azam Industrial Area police have arrested a suspected burglar. The suspect was identified as Wishal Maseeh. Police recovered two mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other valuables from his custody. Police said the suspect was a history-sheeter and involved in multiple burglary cases. Meanwhile, Green Town police arrested two suspected proclaimed offenders.