Tue Aug 10, 2021
August 10, 2021

Woman commits suicide

Lahore

 
LAHORE:A woman committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in Barki. Victim Shamim Bibi was frustrated due to her domestic issues. On the day of the incident, she had a dispute with his family and swallowed poisonous pills. Her condition deteriorated. She was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her as brought dead.

ARRESTED: Quid-e-Azam Industrial Area police have arrested a suspected burglar. The suspect was identified as Wishal Maseeh. Police recovered two mobile-phones, illegal weapons and other valuables from his custody. Police said the suspect was a history-sheeter and involved in multiple burglary cases. Meanwhile, Green Town police arrested two suspected proclaimed offenders.

