LAHORE: Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD), Sarah Aslam took part in plantation drive continued here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday along with renowned journalist and anchor person Sohail Warraich. Secretary P&SHD appreciated the efforts of journalist community and urged others to be part of billion tsunami campaign to make it a successful drive. Sohail Warraich, senior journalist, urged upon the people to be part of this campaign.