‘Volunteers to be deployed for vaccine awareness’

LAHORE:Under door-to-door vaccination programme, the Lahore commissioner has taken a big step and said trained volunteers from the best educational institutions will be deployed.

The commissioner announced this in a meeting held here on Monday to discuss making vaccination drive efficient and fast. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Aman Anwar Qadwai, ADCG Shahid Kathia, AC Protocol Hafiz Qaiser Abbas, Health Authority CEO Dr Pervez, MO Regulation Usman Liaqat and others.

The government departments have necessary technical staff but there was a shortage of social mobilisers, he said, adding in the initial phase of Lahore Wear Mask Programme, 900 volunteers worked closely with government departments and went door-to-door to spread awareness.

The commissioner said the volunteers of the best institutions would be sent in different areas so that they will spread vaccine awareness as directed by the government. City localities with less vaccination ratio will be targeted based on research and statistics, the commissioner said and maintained that there was a strong possibility that the decision to end smart lockdown will be taken soon after 100pc vaccination. Vaccination can also be started from 211 health facilities in 166 USCs in Lahore, he announced and directed activating more health facilities immediately.