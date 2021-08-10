Five PU scholars awarded PhDs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab University has awarded PhDs to five of its scholars. Anwaar ul Haq s/o Abdul Aziz has been awarded PhD in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Changing Dynamics of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Towards Turkey: 1999-2019’, Aqeela Mobeen Akhter d/o MA Sattar Akhter in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Appraisal of Biomass and Carbon Stocks in Selected Forests of Pakistan through SRS/GIS and Multi-Source Data’, Sana Islam d/o Noor-ul-Islam in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Treatment and Reuse of Wash-off Wastewater During Dyeing Process by AOPs: A Novel Approach for Water Conservation’, Nausheen Ayub d/o Muhammad Ayub in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Decision Making Methods on Dual Hesitant Fuzzy Sets and its Applications’ and Hafiz Muhammad Rahseed s/o Naseer Ul Din in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Methodology of Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri in Comprehensions of Hadith: Research and Analytical Study’.