Five PU scholars awarded PhDs

Punjab University has awarded PhDs to five of its scholars. Anwaar ul Haq s/o Abdul Aziz has been awarded PhD in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Changing Dynamics of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Towards Turkey: 1999-2019’, Aqeela Mobeen Akhter d/o MA Sattar Akhter in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Appraisal of Biomass and Carbon Stocks in Selected Forests of Pakistan through SRS/GIS and Multi-Source Data’, Sana Islam d/o Noor-ul-Islam in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Treatment and Reuse of Wash-off Wastewater During Dyeing Process by AOPs: A Novel Approach for Water Conservation’, Nausheen Ayub d/o Muhammad Ayub in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Decision Making Methods on Dual Hesitant Fuzzy Sets and its Applications’ and Hafiz Muhammad Rahseed s/o Naseer Ul Din in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Methodology of Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri in Comprehensions of Hadith: Research and Analytical Study’.