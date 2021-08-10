Handwashing stations installed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Punjab on Monday installed handwashing stations and hand sanitizer machines at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore for students and faculty members.
According to a press release, PRCS Punjab Chairman Justice (r) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq handed over the sanitizers and antiseptic to GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi at a ceremony on the university campus where the university’s senior faculty members were also present. Prof Zaidi said there was a historical connection between PRCS and GCU. Justice (r) Sheikh Farooq said the Punjab Red Crescent aimed to promote precautionary measures in educational institutions to defeat the coronavirus.