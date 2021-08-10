Handwashing stations installed

LAHORE:Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Punjab on Monday installed handwashing stations and hand sanitizer machines at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore for students and faculty members.

According to a press release, PRCS Punjab Chairman Justice (r) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq handed over the sanitizers and antiseptic to GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi at a ceremony on the university campus where the university’s senior faculty members were also present. Prof Zaidi said there was a historical connection between PRCS and GCU. Justice (r) Sheikh Farooq said the Punjab Red Crescent aimed to promote precautionary measures in educational institutions to defeat the coronavirus.