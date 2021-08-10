Pak Post I-Day festivities

LAHORE:Pakistan Post Department on Monday began week-long Independence Day celebrations. Postmaster General Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza inaugurated a float truck which would take rounds on different roads of the provincial capital.

The float truck carrying pictures of different historic moments would pass through all major City roads, including The Mall, Ferozpur Road, Canal Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard. It will stop at Regal Chowk, Lakhshmi Chowk, Liberty Market, Barkat Market and Defence Y-Block to sell commemorative stamps about country’s history to the public. It will also play patriotic songs for the people celebrating the occasion.

Postmaster General Punjab said Pakistan Post always fulfilled its national obligations with patriotic spirit. He said Pakistan Post always answered the call of duty for serving the nation. He said Pakistan Post would organise different ceremonies, including laying a wreath on the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal, organise a ceremony at Saint Anthony School, issue commemorative postage stamps, holding tree plantation campaign, holding a walk and cutting cake at the General Post Office.