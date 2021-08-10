Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak monsoon currents were penetrating northeastern areas while a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most areas. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Saidu Sharif 33, Kakul 17, Dir (Lower 11), Balakot, Malam Jabba 09, Peshawar (City 04), Parachinar 03, Takht Bai (Hari Chand 07, City 02), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30, Shams) 22), Islamabad (Zero Point 21, Bokra 04, Saidpur 01), Narowal 17, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Jhelum 13, Mangla 09, Gujrat 07, Sialkot (Airport 07), Murree 06, Gujranwala 03, Chakwal 02, Kasur 01, Muzaffarabad (Airport 09, City 02) and Garhi Dupatta 02.

Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 35.3°C and minimum was 25°C.