Wasa officials transferred, posted

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) made several transfers and postings here on Monday. As per the office order, Hafiz Muhammad Raheel Ashraf, Deputy Director (Engg)/XEN (BS-18), presently working as XEN (O&M)-III Ravi Town and holding additional charge of XEN (O&M)-1 Ravi Town was hereby assigned additional charge against vacant post of Director (O&M) Ravi Town in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders. He was hereby relieved from the additional charge of XEN (O&M)-1 Ravi Town. Rana Muhammad Manan, Director Engineering (BS-19), presently working as Director (O&M) Ravi Town was adjusted/readjusted against vacant post of Director (O&M) Shalimar Town with immediate effect and till further orders. Rameez, Assistant Director (Engg:)/SDO (BS-17), presently working as XEN (O&M)-I| AWT (OPS) was hereby adjusted/ readjusted against vacant post of XEN (O&M)- Ravi Town, in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders and Hafiz Jawad-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director (Engg)/SDO (BS-17), presently working as SDO Fatehgarh is hereby assigned additional charge against vacant post of XEN (O&M)-II AWT with immediate effect and until further orders. Faisal Khurram Ahmad, Deputy Director (Engg)/XEN (BS-18) presently working as Director (O&M) Shalimar Town (OPS) was placed under suspension with immediate effect. He was directed to report to the office of director administration until further orders. Zahid Hussain, Asstt Director (ENGG)/SDO (BS-17) presently posted as SDO Ichhra sub-division was hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of inefficiency. He was directed to mark his attendance in the office of Director Administration, Wasa until further orders. Arif Hussain, Sub-Engineer presently working in PHS Directorate was hereby adjusted/readjusted as SDO Data Nagar Sub-Division in his own pay and scale relieving Abdul Rehman of the additional charge with immediate effect and until further orders and Umair Raza, sub-engineer presently working in Drainage Sub-Division (Gulberg) was hereby adjusted/readjusted as SDO Ichhra sub-division in his own pay and scale against a vacant post with immediate effect and until further orders.