IPH to be converted into centre of excellence: Secy

LAHORE:Secretary Specialised Healthcare Aamir Jan along with Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail paid a visit to Institute of Public Health (IPH) on Monday to review the performance and nature of working of the institute.

IPH Dean Dr Zarfishan Tahir briefed the secretary health about the achievements, issues and working of the institute. Chairman BoM IPH Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool was also present. Aamir Jan visited different departments of IPH and sought its performance from heads.

Later, talking to the media, Secretary Specialised Healthcare said that the IPH is of great importance in its nature of working which requires being equipped with technical and medical technology. Acute shortage of specialist doctors and staff would be met by providing trained human resource which is lying pending since long, he added. This institute would be converted into a centre of excellence by evolving a comprehensive mechanism very soon, the secretary added.

Aamir Jan said that the research and development section of IPH would be strengthened with provision of a huge budget so that this wing may perform to the optimal level to play an advisory role for the department in respect of prevention of epidemics.

In response to a query, secretary health said that surprise and regular visits of teaching hospitals would be conducted regularly in a bid to upgrade hospitals and their working. However, the department would have a strict eye on their purchase with a view to ensuring a transparent and corruption-free process. Audit and inquiry process would also be completed well in time and no compromise would be made in this respect.

Aamir Jan said that there are three systems in place simultaneously in the hospitals which cause bottlenecks in performance and resolution of problems of the patients. These systems are to be improved with amendment in respective laws so that these hospitals can perform satisfactorily.

corona awareness campaign: In the light of the NCOC’s instructions, the Ministry of Railways is taking important steps to create awareness among the masses to get vaccinated to save them from COVID-19.

According to the Public Relation Officer for Railways, passengers who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of corona vaccine will be allowed to travel after 1st October, 2021. Pakistan Railways is launching a regular media campaign to educate the general public about corona vaccine. For this purpose, posters will be displayed at the Railway Stations and pamphlets will be distributed among the people. Public announcements will also be made at the railway stations to create awareness about corona vaccine. In addition, awareness messages about vaccination will be printed on Railway tickets.