Comprehensive security plan devised for Muharram

LAHORE:Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram programmes, including Majalis and processions of Ashura.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, on Monday, said that more than 10,000 police officers, including six SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 SHOs, Jawans from Anti Riot Force, Dolphin Squad, PRU and SSU will perform duties for the protection Muharram processions and majalis. Kiani said that all logistic and operational arrangements have been finalised alongwith survey of the routes and Imam Bargahs. He said that implementation on coronavirus SOPs will be ensured through enforcement teams in collaboration with Imam Bargahs, Majalis and Peace committees.

Sajid Kiani further informed that meetings with allied departments have been conducted to ensure timely completion of arrangements and community leaders, members Peace Committees. Parliamentarians have also been taken into confidence to obtain their support in maintaining peace during Muharram. Lahore Police has completed consultation with members of District and Local Peace Committees, Shia community, license holders of majalis, religious and local representatives, traders, businessmen and residents of the related areas to ensure a peaceful atmosphere throughout Muharram ul Haram.

CCTV cameras have been installed on all the routes of main processions by Punjab Safe Cities Authority to ensure non-stop monitoring. Lady Police officers will check the female participants of the events in ladies search cabins. Dolphin squads and Police Response Unit teams will ensure effective patrolling around Imam Bargahs and routes of mourning processions.