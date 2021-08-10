Man booked for registering a fake case

LAHORE:Kahna Investigations Police have registered a case against a man for registering a fake case. Suspect Shahid received a bullet injury while cleaning his pistol in his house. He registered a murder attempt case against unidentified suspects. When police after registration of a case started investigations, they found the suspect’s claims and evidence contradictory. On suspicion they grilled the suspect who confessed his crime. Police on it registered an FIR against him.

THREE BODIES FOUND: Three bodies were found in different areas of the city here on Monday.

In the first incident, dead body of a 60-year-old man was found in a Nawab Town area. A passerby spotted the body and informed police who reached the spot and shifted it to a nearby hospital. Police said the cause of the death would be ascertained after autopsy. In the second incident, body of an infant was found in Samanabad area. A passerby spotted the body wrapped in a piece of cloth on roadside in Tokay Wali Galli and called the police who shifted it to hospital. In the third incident, body of a 28-year-old man was recovered under suspicious circumstances from Tibbi City. A passerby informed the police who removed the body to morgue for autopsy.