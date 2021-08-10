Motion in PA against rise in drug prices

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against 150 per cent increase in the prices of medicines by DRAP. The text of the resolution submitted by PML-N member Hina Pervez Butt stated that the recent 150pc increase in prices of medicines was unbearable. She in the resolution added that during the last three years, DRAP has increased the prices of medicines four times. The increase in the prices of life-saving medicines was a reflection of anti-patient and anti-health policies of the present government, she maintained. She said after every six months medicine prices have increased. The resolution called for immediate reversal of rise in drug prices.