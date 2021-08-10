CM pays tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau over her glorious services for eradicating leprosy disease from Pakistan, saying that she selflessly spent her entire life serving the humankind.

In his message on Monday, the chief minsiter said leprosy fighter Dr Ruth Pfau set a high example of continuously serving the patients and the credit of eradicating the disease from the country goes to the enduring efforts of Dr Ruth Pfau.In fact, she was a worthy example for the entire world and her services can never be forgotten, added the CM.

ELDERLY WOMAN: An elderly woman and her grandson met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday and apprised him of their problems. The CM gave a patient hearing and directed the staff to solve the problems. The visiting woman thanked the CM and prayed for him.

The CM said that people of backward areas were near to his heart as he also belonged to such an area and knows the problems of people very well. “The public service brings me great satisfaction,” he added.