25 UMCs registered in Matric exams

LAHORE:Matric Part-II Annual Examination 2021 of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore concluded here Monday.

On the last day of the exams, papers of Biology and Computer Science were held. During the entire exam period, unfair mean cases (UMCs) were registered against 25 candidates while impersonation cases were registered against 22 candidates.

Around 300,897 candidates had appeared in the exam. BISE Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali and Controller Examinations Tahir Hussain Jafri visited exam centres located within the jurisdiction of the Lahore Board on Monday. During the second session, the controller examination registered unfair means cases against nine candidates at an examination centre set up at Government High School, Barki.

INTER EXAMS FROM 12th: A BISE spokesperson said that Intermediate Annual Exams (Part-I) will start from August 12. Around 159,779 candidates had registered for the exams while 416 examination centres had been set up. One examination centre has been set up in each jail for prisoners in Kasur, Sheikhupura and Lahore. There is also one examination centre for Danish School children at Hasilpur, Chishtian, Rahim Yar Khan, Harnoli Peplan, DG Khan, Fazilpur and Jund. The examination will continue until August 26.