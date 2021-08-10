Gold sheds Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs700 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs108,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs600 to Rs93,021. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $16 to $1,747 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,234.56.