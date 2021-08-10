Sindh growers in distress over scarce water, spiking costs

KARACHI: Sindh growers on Monday sent out distress signals over water shortages despite surplus water in the system and other issues like unavailability of land records and spike in

fertiliser cost, The News learnt on Monday.

According to the minutes of a meeting of Sindh Abadgar Board in Hyderabad, these areas are either in the tail end of the system, or there are issues with the management of system that water is not able to reach those areas.

Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Dr Zulfiqar Yousfani, Syed Nadeem Shah, Dr Bashir Nizamani, and other grower leaders attended the meeting. Some of the subdivisions that still faced severe water shortage are: Kadhan, Qazia on Akram Wah, Badin; sub divisions of Hala Char Minor and Latif Minor on Rohri Canal, Hala; Warah branch on Rice Canal; SKT Branch on Kirthar canal, Eiden branch of Beghari, and Noorpur distributory of Saifullah Magsi branch in Qambar, Shahdadkot.

The meeting pointed out water arrived very late in the province and paddy was sown in Sindh at a time when harvesting was already underway in Punjab. The sowing of paddy had already delayed, and if water was not provided in deficient areas, paddy sowing would

be severely affected, the meeting observed.

Rohri and Nara canals are the backbone of the irrigation system and agriculture in Sindh, but till August 5, the water withdrawal was 13,000 plus cusecs in each canal while in previous years, it had been 15,000 plus by this date, and in some years crossed 16,000 cusecs causing shortages in tails especially.

On land records issue, the meeting said Board of Revenue (BOR) was the custodian of the land records but small and medium-sized growers faced immense difficulty in obtaining land records of their own lands, sale certificates, and land transfer to heirs. Due to the inefficiency of the department, the agriculture credit disbursement was one of the lowest in the province, the meeting added.

Though Sindh gave a 23 percent share in agricultural GDP of the country, according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the credit allocation is only 16 percent, and even that is not fully utilised.

In order to create efficiency and transparency, computerisation of land records was started 20 years back in Sindh and unfortunately was yet to be completed in letter and spirit, the meeting noted. About 70 percent of the record was said to be computerised but was not easily available to the stakeholders, it added.

The meeting demanded that BOR should complete the land record computerisation and Sindh government must issue a notification to recognise it as a legal document, and make the

access of land records easier to its owners, especially small growers of this province.

The meeting also raised concerns over increasing prices of DAP, second highest used fertiliser in Pakistan after urea. The cost of DAP in recent months have increased to Rs6,200/bag from Rs3,950 on January 1, 2021, so are the prices of fuel increasing.

The growers urged the federal government to take adequate measure to make sure inputs, especially the imported ones, were readily and adequately available, and costs remained within the affordability of the growers.