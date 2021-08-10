Govt plans supply boost to tame commodity prices

Islamabad: State planners on Monday renewed their pledge to step up monitoring of commodity prices by cranking up supplies through vigorous import of many basic commodities.

“The government will flood the markets with necessary commodities to bridge the supply and demand gap where needed to check price hike,” said a statement issued after the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC).

Shaukat Tarin, minister for finance Minister stressed the “importance of meaningful interventions in the market by building strategic reserves of basic commodities namely wheat, sugar, edible oil/ghee, vegetables and pulses to prevent hoarding and undue profiteering”. Pakistan is currently a net importer of key food items such as wheat, sugar and pulses.

Tarin said the current upsurge in international food prices amid coronavirus pandemic “makes it imperative to build strategic reserves of essential commodities to bring stability in prices of items of daily use”. He directed ministry of food to workout modalities for establishing commodity warehouses, storage facilities and agri-malls on basis of public private partnership (PPP) and present a detailed proposal before the committee.

The NPMC also reviewed the year-on-year international commodity prices and noted a massive price hike in major food items. Sugar registered a 44.4pc increase in y-o-y comparison, palm oil 52.3pc, soybean oil 78.8pc and wheat 18pc respectively.

“Correspondingly in the country, the sugar registered an increase of 19.33pc, edible oil 27.25pc, vegetable ghee 29.40pc and wheat 11.77pc respectively,” the statement said. “The government absorbed the pressure by giving subsidies and importing staple food items in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.”

The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with global food prices due to supply chain disruptions. Similarly, there was enormous increase in the price of crude oil by 73.8pc on international level whereas the government reduced levy on petrol and petroleum based products, the statement said. The meeting was updated on availability of sufficient stocks of wheat in the country and about the efforts underway regarding procurement of wheat.

The finance minister expressed satisfaction and directed to complete the procurement of wheat and sugar in phases, keeping in view, the prevailing international prices. “The finance minister also urged to look into financial hedging of risks with reference to import of key commodities,” the statement said. Tarin also constituted a sub-committee to expedite import of 600,000 tons of sugar to ensure smooth supply across the country. The chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) apprised the committee about the stern actions being taken to end cartelization in the edible oil and Ghee sector to ensure fair competition throughout the country. Tarin directed the CCP to accelerate efforts and present a detailed report before the forum at the earliest.