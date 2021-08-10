PTCL picks top grads as interns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have inducted top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship internship programme ‘Experia’ to provide them hands-on working experience at the firm, it said on Monday.

Students were onboarded through a rigorous and well-honed selection procedure as Experia had become one of the most sought-after internship programme in the country, the company said in a statement.

This year more than 2700 young graduates applied for Experia Program. Top 50 candidates with excellent competencies and potential were selected after undergoing detailed assessment. The successful candidates have been placed at PTCL and Ufone offices in different cities to work on real-time business projects, along PTCL Group team members.

Sharing his thoughts on the programme, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We welcome the new batch of ‘Experians’ at PTCL & Ufone. “I congratulate all those who have successfully qualified for the program and look forward to rewarding engagement with them.”

He said through Experia, PTCL and Ufone aimed to revitalise the youth by providing them with great opportunities through this programme that would serve as a launching pad to propel these graduates ahead in their careers.