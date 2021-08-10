Pandemic plunges families into food poverty in world’s rich economies

When last year’s pandemic forced Mariassunta Seccia and her husband Rodolfo to leave their jobs, they struggled to pay for food, rent and bills.

“It didn’t take long for all the money to run out,” said Seccia, 36, who worked as a cleaner at a Milan hotel while her husband sold fruit at a market stall. “When our children opened the fridge and they couldn’t even find a bottle of water. . . it was quite shocking for them, they had never experienced hunger before in their lives. “

The Seccia family is not the only one from a rich developed country who has struggled. In Europe and North America, the number of hungry people increased for the first time since the UN began collecting data in 2014, according to recently released figures. Almost 9% of people were moderately or severely food insecure in 2020, compared with 7.7% the previous year.

The figures are dwarfed by the levels of the less wealthy economies; Almost a third of the world’s population did not have access to adequate nutrition in 2020, according to the UN. And unlike poorer countries that lack government protection, most developed countries have state-backed social safety nets.

Despite this, many vulnerable people in rich countries have been hit hard by the economic impact of Covid-19, said Arif Husain, chief economist at the UN World Food Program. “Even in developed countries there are people who are not necessarily in the safety net schemes. They have suffered and are suffering, ”he said.

These include the self-employed or those on temporary contracts, who are often not covered by insurance-based sickness and unemployment benefit schemes, and those working in the informal economy.

In Italy, the number of people living in poverty increased 22 percent in 2020 from the previous year to 5.6 million, equivalent to one in 10 Italians, according to the National Institute of Statistics.

To address that, the role of nongovernmental groups, such as charities and food banks, has grown during the pandemic, said Lawrence Haddad, executive director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition.

According to the European Federation of Food Banks (Feba), its members helped almost 13 million people in 2020, 35% more than the previous year. About 860,000 tons of food was distributed, an increase of 12 percent, and the numbers have not decreased in 2021, said Angela Frigo, Feba’s secretary general. “The demand for food is still high,” he said.

Seccia turned to a charity, the Albero della Vita Foundation, which aims to fight poverty by offering food, care and education to those in need. “If it hadn’t been for the help of the [foundation]”I don’t know where we would have ended up,” he said.

Isabella Catapano, CEO of Albero della Vita, said the number of families the charity helped quadrupled year over year in 2020 to just over 1,000.

“Sometimes you get the impression that poverty does not exist in the most developed countries, but it is there,” he said. “During the pandemic, the situation in many cases suddenly deteriorated, and many people were left with nothing.”

In particular, people working in Italy’s informal economy were “the most fragile,” he said, being “outside the state’s safety net.”

In the United States, food banks served 55 percent more people than before the pandemic, according to Feeding America, which runs a national network of food banks. That 45 million people said experienced food insecurity last year. While the number was lower than after the 2008 financial crisis, when food insecurity affected 50 million people, food price inflation was becoming more concerning, he said. Craig gundersen, professor of agricultural and consumer economics at the University of Illinois.

“I am more concerned about what happens after Covid than during Covid. All of these stimulus packages lead to inflation that will lead to higher food prices. Whenever inflation rises, there is a huge burden on vulnerable households, ”he said.

The price of food products traded in international markets has recently skyrocketed, driven by droughts in key export areas, as well as storage by some governments and companies.

Developing countries, which depend on less processed food and agricultural imports, have been badly hit, but rich countries too would soon feel the effects, according to economists.

Food producer prices have increased at the fastest pace since 2008 and this would play a bigger role in headline inflation statistics than in the recent past, said Christian Bogmans, an IMF economist.

He and his colleagues expected consumer food prices in rich countries to rise by an average of 4.5 percentage points by the end of 2022. The EU and the US could face additional price pressures due to lax monetary and fiscal policies. he warned.

Dry weather conditions in parts of the United States this year could further increase consumer food price inflation, although that was difficult to quantify at this time, he added.

Aid experts were concerned that high levels of poverty and hunger in rich countries would affect their ability to extend aid to the poorest.

Husain of the United Nations World Food Program was concerned that the world’s collective capacity to respond to hunger and poverty was shrinking. “The needs are increasing, but rich countries have fewer resources to meet those needs,” he said.

Back in Milan, Seccia and her husband have done odd jobs, mostly cleaning, for the past six months. They expected their situation to “slowly improve,” but the impact of the pandemic would last, Seccia said: “We will spend the next few months, if not years, paying off the debts we accumulate.”