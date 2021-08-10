Rupee falls

KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker on Monday because of higher import payments and thin dollar supplies, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 163.90 to the dollar, 0.27 percent or 45 paisas lower than the previous close of 163.45.

The rupee also lost 40 paisas to settle at 164.10 per dollar in the open market. Dealers said the local unit lost ground due to increased dollar demand from importers, especially for oil and coronavirus vaccine payments.

“Today, the demand was higher and the inflows remained subdued, which drove the rupee down,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “As far as the rupee’s closing is concerned, the 163 level is not being breached. It has been held. But if the payment pressure continues to persist and the central bank doesn’t intervene in the market, we could see the rupee break 164 in days ahead,” he added. Local unit has been under pressure since June due to import payments, as the country has a market determined flexible exchange rate, market forces dominate movement.

The current account deficit widened to $1.64 billion in June from $650 million in the previous month. The ongoing economic recovery, higher machinery, food and petroleum imports, and rise in global commodity prices along with vaccine imports contributed to the rise in the current account gap. The rupee has fallen by 3.9 percent since July this year.