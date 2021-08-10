Stocks weaken as economic woes weigh

Stocks on Monday aimed for the sky only to bite the dust after technology became the whipping boy of wary investors amid dimming economic outlook, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gave up 366.33 points or 0.77 percent to close at 47,123.62 points with the highest of the day being 47,624.82 points and lowest 47,039.46 points.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said the market opened on a positive note in the morning but later dropped weighed by concerns over economic indicators and the geo-political situation. Besides, Moti said, anxiety over the Covid situation remained there while upcoming holidays also dampened the sentiment. “The market is likely to again test 47,000 points level,” he said.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bearish tracking global crude oil prices and dismal economic outlook amid continued Covid concerns.

Weaker rupee and uncertainty over release of next IMF (International Monetary Fund) tranche on economic challenges played a catalyst role in bearish close, Mehanti added. KSE-30 Shares Index also fell 151.31 points or 0.80 percent to end at 18,814.04 points.

Ready market volumes shrank 162 million shares to 337.29 million shares against 499.73 million shares. Traded value dropped to Rs11.33 billion from Rs13.65 billion. Market capital eased to Rs8.273 trillion from Rs8.340 trillion. Out of 469 active shares 73 rose, 372 fell, while 24 ended unchanged.

Haris S Khan, an analyst at Topline Securities, said after opening the session in positive territory and printing an intra-day high of 47,625, the index bled throughout the day.

LUCK announced its consolidated FY21 EPS (earnings per share) of Rs70.69 (below analyst expectations) after which it closed down 1.79 percent as investors seemed disappointed over no payout.

Moreover, Khan said UBL announced its 1HCY21 EPS of Rs12.16, above analyst expectations, along with a cash dividend of Rs4/share, giving the bank a boost of 0.62 percent.

Wyeth Pakistan Ltd was the highest gainer, rising Rs47.19 to Rs2,004.57 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, up Rs45 to Rs6,000 per share.

Colgate Palmolive led the losers, falling Rs100 to Rs2,800 per share, followed by Wah-Noble that lost Rs22.99 to end at Rs285.01 per share.

Arif Habib Limited in a report said the market took a negative turn, primarily due to the selloff in technology stocks.

Institutional investors were on the selling side, partly due to redemptions and otherwise due to concerns on rising current account deficit and inflation on the back of possible tariff hike, it reported.

The brokerage said technology, construction, and steel sectors lost the most, whereas others also bore the brunt of weak sentiment. Few prominent scrips that could hold ground include UBL, MCB, POL, it added.

Stocks that saw significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Fauji Foods Ltd, Ghani Glogal, Byco Petroleum, Telecard Limited, Unity Foods Ltd, TPL Properties, K-Electric Ltd, Silk Bank Ltd, and Citi Pharma Ltd.

WorldCall Telecom was the highest traded stock with 42.22 million shares, while it lost 13 paisas to end at Rs3.36 per share.

It was followed by Fauji Foods Ltd that posted a traded volume of 17.40 million shares, down Rs1.62 to close at Rs20.13 per share.

Future contracts volume came down to 84.24 million shares from 87.25 million in the previous session.