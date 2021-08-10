Pakistan exploring Brunei market

LAHORE: Pakistan’s High Commissioner designated to Brunei Darussalam Major General (retd)

Farhat Abbas Sani has asked Pakistani banks to establish their branches in Brunei for the provision of banking services to the importers and exporters.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said the country was pursuing strong economic diplomacy to explore new markets instead of depending on a few countries for trade.

He appreciated the government's vision of diversification to penetrate into the unexplored and relatively small markets. Citing his experience in Moldova, where he held a single country exhibition that attracted regular investors from Europe, he vowed to use his experience as the DG of Defense Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) to find new markets for Pakistani products.

“I will convince the foreign investors to invest in the tourism, education, health, real state and nursing sectors of Pakistan,” he added. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam were members of OIC and maintain cordial diplomatic relations based on historical affiliation. However, the bilateral trade figures do not reflect these relations. He hoped that the new high commissioner would be instrumental in promoting Pakistani products.