UBL half-year profit up 40pc

United Bank Limited net profit increased 40 percent to Rs15.045 billion during the half-year ended June 30, 2021, translating into EPS of Rs12.16, a bourse filing said.

The bank earned Rs10.726 billion with EPS of Rs8.95 during the half-year ended June 30, 2020. An interim cash dividend of Rs4/share ie 40 percent was announced for the period ended June 30, 2021, in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs4/share ie 40 percent.

Total non-interest income increased to Rs11.59 billion from Rs9.70 billion the previous year. Arif Habib Limited in its report said reversals and stronger NII have supported the bank’s earnings while a reduction in capital gains have put pressure on earnings this quarter.

Fee income was strong this quarter as ATM card fees grew along with home remittances and bancassurance. “ATTM card fees will support fee income going forward, supported by aggressive build-up in new accounts,” it noted.