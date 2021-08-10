Lucky Cement profit surges 286pc in FY21

KARACHI: Lucky Cement, one of the leading cement producers of the country, on Monday reported a 286 percent rise in its full-year net profit, as a result of an increase in its net revenue on the back of booming construction activities.

In a consolidated earnings statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs28.22 billion for the year ended June 30, up from Rs7.31 billion the previous year.

The company did not announce any dividend for the period, which led to negative sentiment in the market and its share price dropped over one percent in the trading session at the PSX. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs70.69/share, compared with Rs18.96/share last year.

The company said its revenue for the year rose to Rs267.72 billion, compared with Rs162.86 billion a year earlier. Its share of profit from joint ventures and associates increased to Rs4.43 billion from Rs3.03 billion the previous year.

A spokesperson of the company said surge in economic activity that triggered healthy demand for cement both in the northern and southern regions during FY 2021 was expected to continue. Several initiatives of the government which include the construction package, focus on low cost housing schemes and re-allocation of liquidity available with local banks towards construction and housing sector, construction of dams and water reservoirs and CPEC related activities are expected to continue strengthening the demand.

However, the intense hike in global commodity prices, especially coal and furnace oil after ease of Covid lockdowns internationally, is expected to put pressure on margins. It further reported that export sales are anticipated to remain stable, but prices will remain competitive due to surplus capacities available in the region.