Agri credit falls short of target, rises year-on-year

KARACHI: Credit to agriculture sector rose 12 percent to Rs1.36 trillion last fiscal year year-on-year, but fell short of the target of Rs1.5 trillion, central bank said on Monday.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Agriculture credit disbursement remained resilient in FY2021, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and climate changed. The disbursement was a collective effort of 49 financial institutions which together managed to achieve together 91 percent of their assigned target of Rs1.5 trillion for the year, it added.

The outstanding agricultural credit stood at Rs628 billion as of end-June 2021, witnessing a growth of over eight percent over the same period last year, complements the overall positive outlook of the agriculture sector which grew at 2.77 percent during FY2021.

However, the number of agricultural credit borrowers saw a decline of five percent, falling from 3.7 million in FY2020 to 3.5 million in FY2021, primarily due to limited outreach owing to the ongoing pandemic.

During FY2021, the commercial banks, specialised banks, and Islamic banks posted a satisfactory performance, by disbursing Rs1.21 trillion, against their target of Rs1.27 trillion, thus achieving 95 percent of their assigned disbursement target, the SBP said.

However, microfinance banks as a group achieved 73 percent of their target by disbursing agricultural loans of Rs132 billion to small farmers. Likewise, the microfinance institutions/rural support programmes collectively achieved 57 percent of their target by disbursing Rs23 billion to small and marginalised farmers, according to the central bank.

SBP, together with the government and private sector, made concerted efforts for the development and commercialisation of the agricultural sector through provision of formal financial services.

Further, the proactive response by the SBP to combat the threats posed by Covid-19 bolstered the economy and resulted in a rather quick rebound in economic activities across all major sectors including agriculture.

Besides reducing the policy rate by 625 basis points, the SBP also allowed banks to offer principal deferment and restructuring of agriculture loans to help combat economic disruptions. As of April 2021, around 2 million borrowers in the agriculture and microfinance sectors have availed the deferred principal and restructured loan option with outstanding loans amounting to Rs132 billion.

The SBP's programmes and policy interventions addressed the cross-cutting issue of food security enabling a regulatory environment, greater inclusion of women, and advancement in farm practices.

Further, SBP facilitated banks’ partnership with provincial land revenue authorities for the integration and use of automated land records for loaning. The government’s crop loan insurance and livestock loan insurance schemes also played an instrumental role in encouraging banks to provide loans to small farmers.