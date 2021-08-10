China’s figure skating pair looking forward to home Olympics

BEIJING: With the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games now only six months away, Chinese figure skating pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong are looking forward to shining on home ice.

“With the Tokyo Games ended, now we are looking forward to Beijing 2022. The stage of figure skating will be opening soon and we will shine on the rink at the Games,” said Sui on Weibo.

Sui and Han, runners-up at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games and also two-time world champions, will start their Olympic season at Skate Canada on October 29, the second stop of the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix.They will also take part in the Cup of China in Chongqing on November 5. The pair rank first on the latest ISU World Standings 2021/2022 which was released on Sunday.

“From hot summer to cold winter, the Olympic spirit in our hearts has never changed,” said Han. “Sui and I are gearing up for an exciting Olympic season. We have trained very hard every day for better results. We are expecting a new chapter at Beijing 2022.”