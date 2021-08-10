Shakib stars as BD bowl out Australia for lowest total

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets as Bangladesh skittled out Australia for their lowest ever Twenty20 total of 62 to seal the series 4-1 on Monday.

Chasing 123 for victory, Australia crashed out in 13.4 overs with Shakib returning figures of 4-9 with his left-arm spin in the 60-run rout in the fifth match in Dhaka. Australia’s previous lowest was 79 all out against England in 2005.

Pace bowler Mohammed Saifuddin combined with Shakib to rattle Australia with twin strikes in one over to send back Alex carey and Moises Henriques. Shakib wiped off the tail with the wickets of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa with nine of the 11 batsmen getting scores in single digits.

On his way to those magical figures, Shakib became just the second bowler to reach a hundred wickets in T20Is after Lasith Malinga. Earlier Mohammad Naim made 23 in Bangladesh’s 122 for eight after electing to bat.

Along with Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar ensured the hosts walloped 33 off the first three overs, all bowled by the spinners. Matthew Wade first went to Ashton Turner’s part-time offspin, then to Ashton Agar and finally to Adam Zampa, before introducing pace in the fourth over through Nathan Ellis.

Ellis and Dan Christian pulled things back as Bangladesh managed only 32 off the next eight. Crucially, they lost three wickets in that passage to be placed at 65 for 3 at the end of 11 overs.

Australia perhaps picked three frontline spinners in the hope that the slowness off the surface and the turn would help apply the brakes, but Ellis reaped the rewards for tight lines, delivering four dots amid a heap of slower deliveries.

Christian was then introduced immediately after the powerplay, and he used the angle from wide of the crease to good effect, stifling both Naim and Shakib with his slower variations.

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

Mahedi Hasan c Agar b Turner 13

Mohammad Naim c Agar b Christian 23

Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Zampa 11

Soumya Sarkar c Turner b Christian 16

Mahmudullah Riyad c and b Agar 19

Nurul Hasan b Ellis 8

Afif Hossain c Marsh b Ellis 10

Mosaddek Hossain not out 4

Mohammad Saifuddin run out 0

Mustafizur Raahman not out 0

Extras (b6, lb1, w11) 18

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 122

Fall: 1-42 (Mahedi), 2-57 (Naim), 3-60 (Shakib), 4-84 (Mahmudullah), 5-96 (Soumya), 6-110 (Nurul), 7-114 (Afif), 8-118 (Saifuddin)

Did not bat: Nasum Ahmed

Bowling: Turner 2-0-16-1 (w5), Agar 4-0-28-1 (w1), Zampa 4-0-24-1 (w1), Ellis 4-0-16-2 (w3), Christian 4-0-17-2 (w1), Swepson 2-0-14-0

Australia (target 123)

D. Christian b Nasum Ahmed 3

M. Wade b Shakib Al Hasan 22

M. Marsh lbw b Nasum 4

B. McDermott c and b Mahmudullah 17

A. Carey b Saifuddin 3

M. Henriques c Nurul b Saifuddin 3

A. Turner c Mahmudullah b Shakib 1

A. Agar b Mohammad Saifuddin 2

N. Ellis b Shakib Al Hasan 1

M. Swepson not out 1

A. Zampa c Mahmudullah b Shakib 4

Extras (lb1) 1

Total (all out, 13.4 overs) 62

Fall: 1-3 (Christian), 2-17 (Marsh), 3-83 (Wade), 4-48 (McDermott), 5-53 (Carey), 6-54 (Henriques), 7-54 (Turner), 8-56 (Agar), 9-58 (Ellis), 10-62 (Zampa)

Bowling: Mahedi 3-0-20-0, Nasum 2-0-8-2, Mustafizur 1-0-3-0, Saifuddin 3-0-12-3, Shakib 3.4-1-9-4, Mahmudullah 1-0-9-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 60 runs

Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)

Umpires: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)