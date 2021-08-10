Waseem eyes medal at Paris 2024

KARACHI: Saddened by another empty-handed return of Pakistan’s contingent from Tokyo Olympics the country’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem has vowed that he would end the decades-long Olympics medal-drought for the country in the 2024 Paris Games.

“I am really sad that Pakistan again returned empty-handed from the Olympics. I have now decided to break the medal drought of the country by featuring in the next Olympics in Paris in 2024,” Waseem told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“I am going to play the world title shot in the next few months and after winning the crown I will switch over to amateur boxing. I will have at least two years and I plan to make a huge effort to bring Pakistan back on the Olympic medal podium,” the former two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion said.

“But one thing should be remembered. I will train for one year in Cuba. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will have to back me,” said Waseem, the 2014 Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist.

“Look, US professional boxers won medals in Tokyo and so I also can win medal for Pakistan in the next Olympics,” he said. He said that he could get a medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics but nobody backed him which forced him to turn professional. “The year 2014 was a good one for me as an amateur boxer. I won silver in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and bronze in the Incheon Asian Games. After that I requested the then sitting federation to give me arrange training for me on foreign soil so that I could train for the Olympics qualifiers but nobody listened to me. I was in top shape. Had I been given the required facilities of training on foreign soil I could have stayed in the amateur circuit and won a medal for Pakistan in Rio,” Waseem recalled.

Pakistan last featured in Olympic boxing competitions in 2004 in Athens. Waseem appreciated the efforts of weightlifter Talha Talib and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who did a glorious job to finish at fifth positions in their respective events. “Arshad is a good player but I feel he looked under pressure in the finals and that affected his performance,” said Waseem, also a bronze medallist of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Waseem in 2012 had created a chance for Pakistan to qualify for 2012 London Olympics but the Quetta-born fighter fell in the quarter-finals in the Asian Qualifiers held in Astana. Had he won that bout he could have featured in the London Olympics.

Since he joined professional boxing, Pakistan has been helpless in the sport in international circuit. During the last few years boxing has been destroyed because of lack of foreign tours. The country’s talented boxers have started turning professional.

Waseem said that Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) should take action against those people holding events in the name of professional fights. “These fights should be discouraged. They are of no use and will hugely affect Pakistan’s amateur boxing,” he said.

Waseem is not happy with the way sports are being handled by the PTI government. “We were thinking that Imran Khan, being a sportsman, would bring a sports revolution but it is unfortunate that under his watch sports slumped even further,” Waseem said.

“Khan sahib should know that Olympic sports are much tougher. It’s not cricket which is played in a few countries. I don’t rate cricket as a sport. It is just a fun game. It is a lot more difficult to qualify for the Olympics in sports like athletics and boxing. Huge investment is needed to develop an athlete and make him capable of qualifying for the Olympics and winning a medal there,” Waseem said.