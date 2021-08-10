Malawi’s energy minister arrested over fuel tender scam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lilongwe, Malawi: Malawi’s anti-corruption police on Monday announced the arrest of Energy Minister Newton Kambala, accused of trying to bribe officials in a fuel-purchase deal for the landlocked country. The Anti-Corruption Bureau said its investigations had revealed that the minister had "attempted to influence" the National Oil Company of Malawi to award multi-million dollar fuel supply contracts to three companies.