Tue Aug 10, 2021
AFP
August 10, 2021

Malawi’s energy minister arrested over fuel tender scam

World

AFP
August 10, 2021

Lilongwe, Malawi: Malawi’s anti-corruption police on Monday announced the arrest of Energy Minister Newton Kambala, accused of trying to bribe officials in a fuel-purchase deal for the landlocked country. The Anti-Corruption Bureau said its investigations had revealed that the minister had "attempted to influence" the National Oil Company of Malawi to award multi-million dollar fuel supply contracts to three companies.

