Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Tehran’s ‘rights’

Tehran: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday any talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme must ensure Iran’s "rights", while his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron urged the Islamic republic to resume negotiations quickly.

Raisi also told Macron in the hour-long phone call that Tehran is serious about "maintaining deterrence" in Gulf waters, following accusations from Israel and its allies, mainly the United States, that it was behind a deadly tanker attack off Oman -- charges it denied.

He took over from Hassan Rouhani, a moderate whose landmark achievement during his two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement, which provided international sanctions relief in exchange for limitations on Tehran’s nuclear programme.