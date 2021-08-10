Amended order eases more lockdown curbs

The Sindh home department, on the recommendation of the provincial government of Sindh has made amendments to the previous order to allow vaccinated persons to come to restaurants for dining out.

The notification issued on Monday reads, “In pursuance of guidelines communicated by the NCOC Islamabad vide a letter dated August 8, 2021 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), the government of Sindh is pleased to modify the Home Department's order of even number dated August 8, 2021…”

The order of the Sindh government pertaining to the Railways should be treated as superseded in respect of the number of passengers. “Now, as per the fresh guidelines issued by the NCOC dated August 8, 2021, only the vaccinated individuals (administered with a minimum one dose) will be allowed to travel by train under strict COVID protocols w.e.f. October 1, 2021 onwards; in Serial No, 1 (d), 'weddings' includes 'wedding and related ceremonies, 'drive through facility' related to restaurants shall be deemed to be part of 'takeaway facility'; carrying vaccination cards by the costumers while dinning out shall be mandatory for the purpose of inspection by the LEAs.”

A day earlier, the Sindh Home Department, on directives from the Government of Sindh, had lifted restrictions from different commodities and businesses by also extending the timings of businesses till 8pm.

However, the Sindh government had decided to keep shut the educational institutions in the province, including government and privately run schools, colleges, and universities till August 19, 2021 in view of the prevailing coronavirus health emergency.