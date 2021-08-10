Seven citizens wounded for resisting mugging bids

Seven people were wounded during separate mugging bids on Monday. According to the Sacchal police, a man was wounded for putting up resistance during a cash snatching bid in Saadi Town area. Rescuers transported the injured to the Civil Hospital, Karachi (CHK). The Police said the injured, Nisar Ahmed, son of Imdad Ali Solangi, was going to a bank to deposit cash when two armed men tried to snatch the cash from him. As he put up resistance, the robbers opened fire on him, injuring him seriously. He was a manager at the National Highway Authority.

Separately, 30-year-old Farooq, son of Ghulam Mustafa, was wounded over offering resistance to a mobile phone snatching mugging bid in Malir 15 within the limits of the Saudabad police station. The injured was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. The man was a scrap dealer.

In another mugging bid incident, Allah Wasayo, 55, son of Ahmed Buksh, was shot and injured within Mobina Town police remits. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Moreover, 27-year-old Faizan, son of Ghulam Hussain, was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Lyari. In a similar incident, 35-year-old Fazal, son of Shah Zareen, was wounded over offering resistance to a mugging bid in Ittehad Town. He was taken to the CHK for medical treatment.

In the Pak Colony police remits, Anwari Begum, wife of Hafeez, was wounded during a mugging bid. She was taken to the CHK for medical treatment. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Naveed Ahmed, son of Ahmed Buksh, was wounded for resisting a cash snatching bid in the Shah Latif area. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Further investigation is under way.