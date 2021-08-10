 
close
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
August 10, 2021

Cop held for celebrating marriage with aerial firing

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
August 10, 2021

Cop held for celebrating marriage with aerial firing

A policeman and his companion were arrested for restoring to celebratory fire during his wedding in Shah Rasool Colony within the limits of the Boat Basin police station. Policeman Saleem had opened fire to express his joy during his wedding ceremony late on Sunday night, causing fear and panic in the area.

After a video went viral on social media, police arrested the groom cop and his relative, Ejaz Ahmed, and registered a case against them. Police said the groom was posted at the Boat Basin police station, and the weapons were seized from them.

Latest News