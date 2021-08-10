Campaign to demand recovery of Shia missing persons resumed

The campaign to pressurise the government and law enforcement agencies for early recovery of missing persons from the Shia community will be resumed on the first of Muharram.

It was announced at a joint press conference by leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Shia missing persons, Shia political groups and families of the missing persons at the Karachi Press Club on Monday.

The speakers expressed grave concern over the failure of the authorities to ensure the recovery of their loved ones, and alleged that the government and state institutions were not serious about recovering them.

Despite repeated assurances by the authorities, the missing persons had neither returned to their homes nor been traced, the said. JAC leader Maulana Haider Abbas said that the mysterious disappearances of citizens in board daylight or overnight were a question mark on the performance of state institutions, judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

“The JAC had been raising the issue of the enforced disappearance of citizens with the government for the past several years,” he said. “If law enforcement agencies do not follow the rule of law and justice, then how would they persuade the public to do so?”

Maulana Dr Aqeel Musa, a scholar, said that the JAC along with the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen organised a 28-day-long protest sit-in near the Quaid-a-Azam’s mausoleum. “We were also engaged in negotiation with authorities, but the result of the entire struggle is not up to the mark, as only two persons have been recovered so far, while the other 14 are still missing.” The speakers demanded that all the missing persons should be presented before courts so that they could defend themselves.