Sardar bans registration of new private colleges

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday paid a surprise visit to various offices of the school education department at the Sindh Secretariat and checked the attendance of staffers and officers.

The minister instructed the employees to wear masks and use hand sanitisers during duty hours. He also expressed his dissatisfaction at the lack of cleanliness at the offices. According to a statement issued, the minister himself took part in disposing of used papers and garbage from the offices.

He directed the officers to complete the files of public issues and urged them not to keep any file in their office without any reason.

Shah warned the staffers to pay full attention to their work and said that he would visit the department from time to time. He said that he would check the performance of all staffers. Later, in a separate meeting with officials of the college education department, Shah expressed anger at frequent cases of using unfair means in the ongoing intermediate and matriculation exams.

He said that the principals would be held responsible if any case of unfair means was reported at colleges during the exams. “The college principal would face a disciplinary action and he will be suspended.”

The minister also said that the quality of education of the private colleges would be checked in the coming days and all the unregistered colleges should be closed. “The registration of new private colleges will be banned until the completion of quality checking procedure.”