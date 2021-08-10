Trial of four suspects kicks off in Dr Maha rape and suicide case

A sessions court on Monday began trial of four suspects in a case pertaining to the rape and suicide of young female doctor Dr Maha Ali Shah. Dr Maha had committed suicide by shooting herself with a 9mm pistol at her house in Defence Housing Authority on August 18, 2020. The police investigation found that the victim suffered from sexual harassment and drug abuse.

The additional district and sessions judge of District South, Ashraf Hussain Khowaja, indicted Dr Maha’s ex-boyfriend Junaid Khan, his friend Waqas Hasan and two others, Saad Nasir and Tabish Yasin.

According to the charge sheet, Khan and Hasan raped her and caused disappearance of the evidence to save their skin, while Nasir and Yasin provided an illegal weapon to her. The judge read out the charges to the accused to which they all pleaded not guilty. Afterwards, the judge summoned the prosecution witnesses to appear before the court and record their testimonies against the accused persons. The hearing was adjourned till September 4.

Police have listed around 38 witnesses, including the family members of the victim, the judicial magistrate who had supervised an exhumation of the body for a second post mortem on the court’s order, members of the medical board and others. In a previous hearing, the court had dismissed an application filed by Khan and Hasan. Pleading innocence, they had requested the court to drop the rape charge and to not initiate the trial against them.

Challenging the investigation, their attorney argued that the prosecution had no evidence against his clients for the commission of rape and no samples had been taken from them; therefore, they should be exonerated.

On the other hand, the prosecutor opposed this plea, arguing that Khan was the main accused who had physical relationship with the victim and both the accused had fled away when the bail application was dismissed.

Pronouncing the decision, the judge observed that from perusal of record it appeared that the accused had refused to give their samples for the DNA test despite being summoned by the IO a number of times. He said that the charge against Khan and Hasan would include Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“[Therefore] the instant application is dismissed [and] let the charge be framed,” he ordered. “In order to reach at just conclusion of this case, the IO is directed to obtain buccal swabs of both the accused for generating their DNA profiles,” he added, “In this regard, the consent of the accused is not necessary.”