Anti-vaxxers

The fourth wave of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc all over the country. The government has taken several measures to reduce the severity of the current wave. In Sindh, the PPP-led provincial government announced a complete lockdown for nine days (that ended on August 8). Now, the government has made it mandatory for all citizens to carry their immunisation certificates if they’re travelling or dining out. A large number of people did get vaccinated because of these restrictions. However, there are a few people who are trying to get their certificates through unfair means. This unlawful practice of tampering with the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra’s) official data can jeopardise the country’s large-scale vaccination efforts. The government is satisfied with the current process and the available data suggests that there has been a sharp increase in the number of vaccinated people.

The government should take strict measures against these people who are involved in such criminal activities. The Delta variant is far more dangerous than the previous variants. It is now widely proven that vaccines do work. People who are eligible for vaccine shots should get their doses and mustn’t use unfair means to get the certificates.

Meher Azeem Hakro

Islamabad