The Single National Curriculum (SNC) is a step taken in the right direction to ensure that all students have access to quality education. This decision will also help students from low-income households to buy textbooks at affordable rates. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government must be greatly appreciated. I am not a PTI supporter, but these good efforts deserve our applause as they will help the country reach its goals of progress and development.

There are a few problems that the education authorities must look into. Many students have been facing so many difficulties for months now because of the unavailability of a few books. The authorities must ensure that the supply of books isn’t disrupted. As of now, the new curriculum has been implemented for classes up to Grade 5. It is hoped that the authorities will soon introduce revised textbooks for secondary classes too.

SM Wasif

Swat