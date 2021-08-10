Cylinder blasts

In Pakistan, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles are quite common. They gained popularity after the country witnessed a huge spike in petrol prices. However, currently, the difference between CNG and petrol prices is minimal, and there is no significant monetary benefit left for vehicle owners. It must be realised that using CNG as fuel poses a serious threat to life. Gas cylinders that are usually fitted inside a vehicle are of extremely poor quality. Also, owners hardly carry out periodical inspection of these cylinders. Often, this carelessness leads to horrific incidents of gas explosion, resulting in the loss of precious lives. On Sunday (Aug 8), a cylinder blast in a passenger van resulted in the deaths of at least nine passengers. Such sad incidents are, unfortunately, quite common in our country. The sitting government must impose a ban on use of CNG kits in vehicles, and it must take steps to bring down the prices of petroleum products. Instead of wasting the precious mineral resource, the government should provide natural gas to industries and the domestic sector.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad