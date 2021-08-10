School staff denying vaccination to be banned

PESHAWAR: The Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday citing the vaccination record of all staff of schools of the province has directed for ban on those denying anti-corona vaccination.

According to Education Department sources, the Federal Government (FG) had made vaccination mandatory for the staff of all schools and colleges. Following the FG directives, the Education Department KP had fixed August 10th as the deadline for vaccination of schools’ staff.

According to the Education Department, entry of staff denying vaccination would be banned after the deadline. The department had received multiple complaints from various districts regarding staff refusing vaccination following which the Education Department sighted

vaccination reports of staff from all the districts.