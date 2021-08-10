‘AJK’s development, rule of law my mission’

ISLAMABAD: AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the PTI government will bring new era of construction and development in the state.

“Development of Azad Kashmir is my mission and rule of law will be my first priority,” he added. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will make Azad Kashmir an ideal region for the world, he said Monday while addressing a meeting of the first parliamentary party of PTI Azad Kashmir here at the Jammu and Kashmir House.

He also vowed to make Azad Kashmir a prosperous state by making proper use of the state resources. Speaker Legislative Assembly Ch Anwar-ul-Haq, Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly Kh Farooq Ahmed, Sardar Mir Akbar, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Abdul Majid Khan, Sardar Fahim Rabbani, Dewan Chughtai, Azhar Sadiq, Ansar Abdali, Ali Shan Soni, Ch Arshad, Ch Rashid, Javed Butt, Taqdis Gilani, Sabiha Siddique, Dewan Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Hamid Raza, Ch Maqbool, Zafar Malik, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Pir Mazhar Saeed, Riaz Ahmed, Ch Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Mohammad Akbar Chaudhry, Mohammad Asim Sharif, Mohammad Rafiq Nayyar and Akbar Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

The parliamentary party expressed full confidence in the leadership of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. Expressing determination to put Imran Khan’s vision into practice under the leadership of the AJK premier, the parliamentary party also gave its suggestions to the prime minister for better governance in the state.