COVID-19: Doctors’ body concerned at growing mortality rate

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) provincial president Dr Hussain Haroon has expressed concern over the growing number of deaths due to Covid-19, saying the federal and provincial governments have failed to implement three protective measures.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said that both the governments could not raise awareness among people about the importance of vaccine and that was why the people were confused.

He said there were differences in the implementation of the lockdown because the non-technical experts were expressing views on the deadly virus on the electronic and social media, which confused the public.

The PMA president said the government should enhance coronavirus testing capacity because 50,000 to 60,000 tests on a daily basis were not sufficient.He said the government should get experts from the health department to control the coronavirus pandemic in every province and educate people on coronavirus pandemic, SOPs, lockdown and importance of vaccine on electronic media.

Dr Haroon said the federal and all provincial governments should come out of the numbers game, stop playing politics with the issue and they should build consensus to overcome the virus.

He said the government should take opinion from the health department on closing or opening of the educational institutions because the recent steps of the rulers against coronavirus and closing of educational institutions had confused the parents.

The PMA chief feared that the health department would be completely paralysed and the corona pandemic out of control like some other countries if the government continued to follow the same policy.

He said the government could control the pandemic with complete lockdowns and with the consultation of doctors, and added that the government could change the life and economy of people by taking proper and timely actions.