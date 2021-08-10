Late Haji Sarfaraz Khan’s 2nd death anniversary today

PESHAWAR: August 10 marks the second death anniversary of late Haji Sarfaraz Khan was known for political work and social service. Born in his ancestral village Lund Khwar, Mardan district on October 22, 1922, his over 97 years life was full of achievements and social welfare.

Hailing from the Khattak tribe of Pakhtuns, Haji Sarfaraz Khan earned the titles of Khan of Baizai and chief of Hathyan. After receiving his early education at a high school at Mardan, Haji Sarfaraz Khan couldn’t continue further education due to the demise of his father Khan Redi Khan in 1937.

He then shifted to Hathyan village to look after his agricultural lands. His adoption of new approaches towards agriculture and use of modern technology for obtaining high yield of crops helped promote financial and economic conditions of the people of Hathyan.

Haji Sarfaraz Khan He took part in the Pakistan Movement along with his elder brothers Muhammad Akbar Khan and Sher Ali Khan. His strong desire to minimize someone’s sufferings encouraged him to actively participate in social work. Therefore, he chose to participate in politics and was thus elected as a member of the then West Pakistan Assembly (MPA) in 1963.

In 1977, he was elected as a member of the Senate of Pakistan and in 1991, he was elected as Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (MNA). He shared this distinction of being a member of all the legislative bodies of Pakistan with late Mir Afzal Khan, a politician and industrialist of his times.

Haji Sarfaraz Khan was respected as honest, clean and trustworthy due to his high integrity and devotion. Local people recalled his piousness, humility and honesty in politics, even after his retirement from politics. Haji Sarfaraz Khan lived his life to full and shunned seclusion. Meeting him would always be a source of knowledge and wisdom since he was found sharing his eventful life with anyone who visited him.

Despite remaining member of all the three legislative bodies of the country, his kind heart remained full of love and civility for the people of his area. It was due to his down-to-earth personality that whoever once visited him, always wished to meet him again. His sprawling Hujra (male rest house) remained the centre of attention with its door open 24/7, equally for both rich and poor.

Late Sarfaraz Khan is survived by six sons — Farman Ali Khan, Liaqat Ali Khan, Imtiaz Ali Taj, Riaz Ali Khattak, Sartaj Ali Khan and Tariq Ali Khan. They are actively taking part in the social uplift of the area and are following in the footsteps of their father by continuing efforts for the uplift of the area.