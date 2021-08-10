Section-144 enforced

MARDAN: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Mardan district and banned pillion riding and display of arms to maintain law and order ahead of Muharram.

On the intimation of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif imposed section 144 and banned pillion riding, hate materials, wall chalking, tinted glasses in vehicles, the gathering of more than five persons at a place, stay of strangers in hotels falling on processions routes and other measures.Anyone found violating the order will be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.